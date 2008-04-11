Freeloader USB Battery Charger Supposedly World's Smallest

This new gizmo will charge a pair of your AA or AAA NiMH/NiCad batteries in three to four hours of slurping power from a USB socket, no power brick required. It's also apparently the "smallest and lightest" in the world. That may or may not be true, but it certainly is small enough to slip into your laptop case and not worry about. It's even rubberised to make it a bit tougher for portability, so if you're the type who needs AA batteries out in the field, it might be useful. Available now, for US$25. [Geek Alerts]