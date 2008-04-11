How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Freeloader USB Battery Charger Supposedly World's Smallest

This new gizmo will charge a pair of your AA or AAA NiMH/NiCad batteries in three to four hours of slurping power from a USB socket, no power brick required. It's also apparently the "smallest and lightest" in the world. That may or may not be true, but it certainly is small enough to slip into your laptop case and not worry about. It's even rubberised to make it a bit tougher for portability, so if you're the type who needs AA batteries out in the field, it might be useful. Available now, for US$25. [Geek Alerts]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles