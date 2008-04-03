How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Free Flight of the Conchords MP3 Today

Scary factoid: on my recent vacation, I combed my hair funny as a joke. My wife freaked out a bit, saying that I looked like Murray Hewitt. She was right, so I called her "Brit" for the remainder of the trip. (Unfortunately, she looks nothing like Bret McClegnie.) On the plus side, today you can download Flight of the Conchords' "Ladies of the World" MP3 for 100% free on CNET. You don't remember that song from the series? Then you're fired, reader. Hit the jump for a reminder and reapply to Gizmodo through the tips line.

UPDATE: Business Time is available free as well.


[download via crave]

