Foxconn Building 3G iPhone, Prepping June Launch?

The China-based Commercial Times has reported that Foxconn, the company behind the first iPhone, is prepping a 3G model for late May. With Apple's anticipated announcement expected at WWDC in early June, Foxconn is preparing for shipments of three million 3G iPhones during that month. And through the product's lifespan, the manufacturer anticipates shipping 24-25 million 3G iPhones. So does that mean we finally have a better rumour on our hands?