Flavour Designs Solves the Mystery of the Tipping Bowl

Sure, this soup is great. Yeah, I'm really enjoying it. Aw, crap—the spoons only gone and tipped the freaking bowl all over my Diesels. Well, not anymore, friends. Please welcome Flavour Design's problem solving bowl, cleverly titled, And the Dish Ran Away With the Spoon. It is so simple it will make you cry about all those embarrassing times you could have easily avoided—a receptacle for the spoon actually built into the bowl. Pure genius. Nobel Prize committee, the search is over for this year's Peace Prize winner. [Neatorama via Boing Boing]