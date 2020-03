This Flare Facade is a fancy building exterior that allows it to "express, communicate and interact with its environment." It's certainly neat looking, but it doesn't seem to have any, you know, practical application. I wonder if it would be possible to stick solar panels on these and have them automatically tilt towards the sun. That would allow them to keep being all neat-looking while also serving a purpose to justify their undoubtedly expensive installation costs. [Flare Facade via MAKE]