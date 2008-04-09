First Pictures of Nokia Tube iPhone Killer, Allegedly

Here are the first—alleged—pictures of the Tube, the codename for Nokia's response to the iPhone we talked about yesterday. It seems that these images were taken at the same developers conference in California. Looking at the second photo, it seems it will have stylus support.

According to Symbian Freak, the 16:9 three-point-something-inch phone is quadband, 3G-ready, has Bluetooth and integrated GPS with geotagging support. The camera is "better than the one that we can find on an iPhone."

The interface design doesn't seem finger-touch friendly, judging from the size of the "options" and "exit" items, which may also be controlled by the two buttons on the bottom of the phone. However, we will have to wait and see how the final interface is. Until when?

First quarter 2009, they say.

Too bad. And maybe too late. [Symbian Freak —thanks James]