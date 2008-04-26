First iPhone Video Recorder Software With Audio

Here's some iPhone software that is supposedly the first to record audio on top of video, at 128kbps sound and 320 x 416 video res. That makes it good fix for the iPhone's official lack. In 2 months, when official third party software goes live, will anyone be able to replicate such a feat and access the hardware at such a low level using Apple's SDK? Will it matter if an iPhone part deux already has the feature? Either way, better now than never. You can install it via installer.app. [mytriniphone]