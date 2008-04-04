First Entirely Green Screen Show Coming to TV

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Sci Fi has announced that they'll be producing Sanctuary, television's first entirely green screen show. Its plot explores the possible existence of shadow-hidden mutants living among us (which doesn't sound like the worst fodder for CGI overload, though a weather drama might have required a lower budget). With the ever-dropping price and simultaneous growing capabilities of computer graphics and compositing software/hardware, it's almost surprising that someone (outside of Hollywood) didn't beat Sci Fi to the punch. But one thing's for sure: this trend is far from over. And there's a strong possibility of rain, too. [tvfodder]

