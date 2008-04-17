First Asus Eee PC 900 Review (Verdict: A Bit More Comfy)

CNET UK has just published the first review of the upcoming £329 Asus PC 900—the 8.9" version of the Eee packing a 20GB SSD. Their verdict? While still disappointed by the unchanged keyboard, CNET appreciated the bigger screen and addition of multitouch on the trackpad.

Also of note: even though the 900 includes a whole 1GB of RAM, the processor is the same Celeron model we had in the original Eee. CNET was hoping to see an Atom stuck in there for more power and battery life. So overall, despite the extra RAM and storage, CNET sees the upgrades as a bit superficial. Given our long-term impressions of the Eee, superficial was a good place for Asus to start. [cnet]