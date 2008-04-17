How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

First Asus Eee PC 900 Review (Verdict: A Bit More Comfy)

CNET UK has just published the first review of the upcoming £329 Asus PC 900—the 8.9" version of the Eee packing a 20GB SSD. Their verdict? While still disappointed by the unchanged keyboard, CNET appreciated the bigger screen and addition of multitouch on the trackpad.

Also of note: even though the 900 includes a whole 1GB of RAM, the processor is the same Celeron model we had in the original Eee. CNET was hoping to see an Atom stuck in there for more power and battery life. So overall, despite the extra RAM and storage, CNET sees the upgrades as a bit superficial. Given our long-term impressions of the Eee, superficial was a good place for Asus to start. [cnet]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles