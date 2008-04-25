Fingers-On Panasonic's Lumix FX500 Touchscreen Digital Camera

I just got my greasy hands on the FX500, Panasonic's touchscreen point-and-shoot. As you see in the video, by pointing to a certain object in the frame, the camera stays focused on it even if either the camera or the object goes in motion. Also, manual options could be changed using a slider on the screen, which I found cool. If you don't always like using a touchscreen, you're in luck; there is also a joystick to control the action. The camera is US$400 and will be on sale in mid-May. [Panasonic]