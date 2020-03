Someone, somewhere, gets to design these weird and wonderful USB hubs: and this one is perhaps the craziest we've seen. It's a four-way hub with a fishbowl. With a plastic fish, a couple of shells, a splash of greenery and real water. And it illuminates, cycling through four different colours. It's fantastic, fishtastic plastic. And it could be yours for only US$12. [Gadget4all via Pocket Lint]