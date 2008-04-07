Fi-Hi Speaker Bags: Boombox Backpack Made Real

Remember we laughed at the concept Reppo2 boombox backpack, and its ability to aurally assault those you walk past with your choice of tunes? Well, yes: something similar is now real, courtesy of these Fi-Hi novelty bags with built-in speakers and amp. What's there to say? Well, we don't know how powerful the audio system is, we don't know if they're weatherproof (though we'd hope so.) But we do know you can connect up your MP3 player, that they're in a wide range of different sizes and styles, some looking very much like the Reppo2, and that they're fascinatingly nasty. No word on pricing or availability, but expect to hear one soon. [Aving]