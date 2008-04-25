Fewer People Than Ever Buying Motorola Phones

No surprises in Motorola's quarterly checkup. They're still bleeding out marketshare (and money) like an anemic guy who fell into a people-sized blender, down to just 9.5 percent of the global market with a half billion dollar loss. Worse, everyone expects them to plummet even further next quarter. A little over a year ago, they owned 23.3 percent of the market. What's this mean to you? Well, since the handset division will be its own company, they're increasingly ripe for a cheap buyout, if anyone actually wanted to burden themselves with Moto. [Yahoo]