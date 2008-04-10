Federal Employees Spend Your Tax Dollars on Johnnie Walker Gold, Gambling and... iPods

Shocker: The government blows the money it rips from our paychecks! But now we know where some of that money is going—to buy "iPods, lingerie and socialising" (read: Grey Goose vodka martinis), as well as gambling and internet dating services. The Government Accountability Office (ha) found that half of all transactions by federal employees with government-issued SmartPay cards were for those necessities. Oh, if only Eliot Spitzer had stuck to questionable iPod purchases with government funds. [Washington Post via Listening Post]