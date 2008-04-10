FCC Prepping Nationwide Text Message Alert System

According to both CNN and USA Today, the FCC is expected to announce a nationwide system that sends major alerts to mobile phones via text message. Rumour has it that these messages will initially be limited to the English language in 90 words or less and would warn users about events like terrorist attacks, major weather situations and Amber alerts. Participation is voluntary on the part of wireless carriers, but it is unlikely that any of the national providers will opt out. [CNN and USA Today via Mobileburn]