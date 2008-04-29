FC Mobile Portable NES, Because One Screen Was Once Enough

Since Nintendo's patent has dropped on the NES, we're finally seeing all of the Nintendo gear that we could only dream about as kids. The FC Mobile is such a product, bringing a Nintendo Entertainment System into your hands. Reading real cartridges, 8-bit glory can either shine on its 2.4" display or be outputted to a television—all while fueled by classic AA batteries (sure, lithium ion would be more convenient, but it wouldn't capture the battery-burning nostalgia of yore). If you refuse to partake in emulation or your heart yearns for a simpler era, the FC Mobile will run about $45 on eBay. It's a shame the controls aren't just right. [eBay via technabob]