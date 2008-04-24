Fat Shark Wireless RC Glasses Let You See Through Your Car In First Person

We were too poor to play with RC cars when we were kids, but it seems like it was worth the wait in order for these Fat Shark Wireless RC Glasses to be invented. Strap the glasses on your face and you'll be able to see through the actual head of the RC driver. Better yet, the head can pivot and tilt so you're not always looking straight ahead in front of the car. We only wish it would be adapted for Top Gun 2008, the end result of which would be tons and tons of "pilots" puking on the ground. Video (of the ground model) after the jump. [Hobby Media]