Not content with looking like a dumbass on a regular tandem bike, Taiwanese inventor Chen Yugang decided to kick it up a notch and develop a bike that is as dangerous as it is ridiculous. Apparently, his new design can be ridden face to face, conventionally or (and here is the real kicker) back to back for couples looking to add a little rush to their romantic life. Seriously though guys, there isn't a damn thing that is romantic about A&E okay? Still, Yugang plans on getting it mass produced. Yeah, good luck with that dude—I just hope you have a great lawyer. [Daily Times via Geekologie via DVICE]
Face to Face Tandem Bike Makes First Dates Last Dates
Trending Stories Right Now
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit
One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.