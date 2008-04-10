Face to Face Tandem Bike Makes First Dates Last Dates

Not content with looking like a dumbass on a regular tandem bike, Taiwanese inventor Chen Yugang decided to kick it up a notch and develop a bike that is as dangerous as it is ridiculous. Apparently, his new design can be ridden face to face, conventionally or (and here is the real kicker) back to back for couples looking to add a little rush to their romantic life. Seriously though guys, there isn't a damn thing that is romantic about A&E okay? Still, Yugang plans on getting it mass produced. Yeah, good luck with that dude—I just hope you have a great lawyer. [Daily Times via Geekologie via DVICE]