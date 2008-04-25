F1/Carbon Watch has Expensive Looks, Like Real Formula 1

Designer John Pszeniczny was trying to combine elements of Formula 1 racing with gems and crystals, and we think he's done well with his F1/Carbon GMT watch. It's even got a stopwatch and laptimer built in, and has the time in each of the cities on the F1 calendar. The red-lit display looks kinda mean, and the 18 identical embedded rubies sure are in the spirit of the huge cost of F1. The bracelet style would make it look like a high-tech tyre wrapped round your wrist— though we can't help but wonder about chafing. Just a concept. [Yanko]