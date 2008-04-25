How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

F1/Carbon Watch has Expensive Looks, Like Real Formula 1

Designer John Pszeniczny was trying to combine elements of Formula 1 racing with gems and crystals, and we think he's done well with his F1/Carbon GMT watch. It's even got a stopwatch and laptimer built in, and has the time in each of the cities on the F1 calendar. The red-lit display looks kinda mean, and the 18 identical embedded rubies sure are in the spirit of the huge cost of F1. The bracelet style would make it look like a high-tech tyre wrapped round your wrist— though we can't help but wonder about chafing. Just a concept. [Yanko]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles