ezGear Guitar Hero/Rock Band Guitar Stand Costs More Than Regular Guitar Stands

At $18, this ezGear Guitar Hero stand is actually more expensive than some regular guitar stands—we bought a bass one for only $11—so we're not sure why you would go with this instead of a real stand. However, it is a happy medium between the all out super stand we reviewed last week and just propping up your guitars against a wall. Unless you're already in a relationship, or you're confident in your skills, we wouldn't recommend keeping this out in the open where females can see it. [ezGear - Regular stand for $8.]