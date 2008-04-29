ezGear Guitar Hero/Rock Band Guitar Stand Costs More Than Regular Guitar Stands

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

At $18, this ezGear Guitar Hero stand is actually more expensive than some regular guitar stands—we bought a bass one for only $11—so we're not sure why you would go with this instead of a real stand. However, it is a happy medium between the all out super stand we reviewed last week and just propping up your guitars against a wall. Unless you're already in a relationship, or you're confident in your skills, we wouldn't recommend keeping this out in the open where females can see it. [ezGear - Regular stand for $8.]

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

