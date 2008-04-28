Exclusive Video: Psystar in the Wild

It's alive. Reader Patrick (Whiskeyfrown) is lucky enough to be using one of the few Psystar Open Computing machines that have made it into the wild, and he was generous enough to make a video showing the machine (including the connections in the back to the monitor to show that it's legit). The thing boots up and runs pretty damn fast, says Patrick, but Software Update won't recognise it so you won't be able to patch. System Profiler thinks that it's a Mac Pro. More images coming soon. [Thanks Patrick!]