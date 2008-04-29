Exclusive Photos: Psystar's Case, Shipping Contents

Reader Patrick sent us these photos of his Psystar machine, which was captured in video earlier today. Here's what these photos tell us. One, Psystar's claim of not being able to reinstall Leopard by yourself is totally true. The package only came with a retail version of Leopard—still shrink-wrapped no less—which doesn't let you install, non-hacked, onto white box machines. It also came with a couple adapters, a power cord, a couple CDs and a case that's largely empty and fairly expandable. Hit the jump to expand the gallery.