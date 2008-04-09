Every Memory has a Silver Lining with USB Jewelry

See that little glittery thing 'round her neck? Yes, I know she's attractive... but listen: it's a 2GB USB memory stick. Yup, in sterling silver nonetheless. I mean, forget hiding a tiny memory chip on your keychain, this has got to be the way to go. For that "posh" feeling, anyway. The limited edition collection has bracelets and cufflinks for guys too, each with concealed memory with USB connector.