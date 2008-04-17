Ergoskin Orthopedic Underwear Prevents You From Becoming a Hunchbacked Freak

The Ergoskin is one of those far out concepts that will probably never see the light of day, but the fact that poor posture is a common problem (especially amongst us computer nerds) makes this unique solution intriguing. The design utilises sensors woven directly into fabric at special points along the body—sensors that deliver small electrical impulses when the body has assumed an less than ideal posture for too long.

Over a period of time, this process would "train" the body to maintain good posture. Again, it is unlikely that the Ergoskin will ever become a real world product, but it is clear something needs to be done. After all, the Quasimodo look is far from flattering. [UAA Vienna via Talk2MyShirt via DVICE]