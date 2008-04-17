How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Ergoskin Orthopedic Underwear Prevents You From Becoming a Hunchbacked Freak

The Ergoskin is one of those far out concepts that will probably never see the light of day, but the fact that poor posture is a common problem (especially amongst us computer nerds) makes this unique solution intriguing. The design utilises sensors woven directly into fabric at special points along the body—sensors that deliver small electrical impulses when the body has assumed an less than ideal posture for too long.

Over a period of time, this process would "train" the body to maintain good posture. Again, it is unlikely that the Ergoskin will ever become a real world product, but it is clear something needs to be done. After all, the Quasimodo look is far from flattering. [UAA Vienna via Talk2MyShirt via DVICE]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles