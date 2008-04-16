Epoq EGP-WP98B, Windows Mobile Wrist Edition

The Epoq EGP-WP98B has the claim to fame as the first Windows Mobile 5 watch. And while the OS does seem a little overkill for the watch's tiny 1.4" OLED touch screen, its impressive internals stand up well to its faux-alligator-banded externals. A quad band GSM watch (supporting speakerphone or headset), it features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 1.28GB of memory, USB syncing, VOIP, and voice recording. If you can stand the handwriting recognition or reading an e-book on that screen, be our (soon the be blind) guest. No word on pricing or availability at this time. [mobilewhack]