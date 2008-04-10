How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

EMT Paintball Sentry Turret Feels No Pain(tballs)

Sure, you could dress up in full camo, pad your body in all the vulnerable places and crawl around in muggy, midsummer heat. Or, you could sit in A/C while pwning all those suckers. This wireless EMT Paintball Sentry Turret allows you to do just that, as long as you're within range of its A/V feed.

An aluminium tripod base packed with rechargeable batteries supports a gun backed by two CO2 tanks and a 400 round hopper. Streaming 2.4Ghz video to a remote rigged with a display, players can see the battlefield in real time and tilt/pan/shoot accordingly. But you'd never pay its US$1959.99 asking price, right? You'd pay way more to upgrade with some of these enticing options.

• 360-degree rotation
• Night Vision
• Zoom Lens
• 1000-round hopper
• LED spotlights
• Real bullets

OK, that last option may not be officially supported. [product via technabob]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
guillermo-del-toro io9 martin-freeman new-line-cinema peter-jackson sherlock the-hobbit warner-bros

Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles