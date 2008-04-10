EMT Paintball Sentry Turret Feels No Pain(tballs)

Sure, you could dress up in full camo, pad your body in all the vulnerable places and crawl around in muggy, midsummer heat. Or, you could sit in A/C while pwning all those suckers. This wireless EMT Paintball Sentry Turret allows you to do just that, as long as you're within range of its A/V feed.

An aluminium tripod base packed with rechargeable batteries supports a gun backed by two CO2 tanks and a 400 round hopper. Streaming 2.4Ghz video to a remote rigged with a display, players can see the battlefield in real time and tilt/pan/shoot accordingly. But you'd never pay its US$1959.99 asking price, right? You'd pay way more to upgrade with some of these enticing options.

• 360-degree rotation

• Night Vision

• Zoom Lens

• 1000-round hopper

• LED spotlights

• Real bullets

OK, that last option may not be officially supported. [product via technabob]