Designed by Esti Barnes, El Luminoso is a made-to-measure carpet that mixes LEDs into the pile. Given that the last rugs I writhed upon with gay abandon wrote about were the Wurst rugs, a selection of sausage-inspired floor coverings that looked like a pool of puke, Esti's design is bleedin' gawjus. No idea of the price, but expect it to be hefty, given that it's a commission-only piece. [Top Floor via MoCo Loco]