Egoman PMP Has 4.3-Inch Touchscreen, 16M Colour Displaying

Egoman's latest PMP, the MP810RSTD-43 bears an impressive, 4.3-inch touchscreen, which supports 16.7 million colours, and that just about sets it apart from the other iPod touch clones sitting it out in PMP purgatory. The device will playback WVI and RMVB at 30 fps, is just 7.2mm thick and will happily playback MP3, WMA, ADPCM, WAV, APC and FLAC files. With a USB 2.0 port, integrated FM tuner and an onboard TV out port, Egoman haven't done too bad a job here at all. Still, with the product page stating "[all]specifications are subject to change without notice," perhaps we should take the player's planned existence with a touch of salt. [PMP Today]