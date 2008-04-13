How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Eee PC 900 Gets Unboxed

With the release of Eee PC 900 imminent, the folks at XEPC have managed to get their grubby little mitts on a final production model. Not only that, but they've posted the glorious unboxing pictures all over the tubes for you to see. Features that are now definitely definite, include:

8.9-inch display (1024 x 600), 1GB RAM, 12GB SSD, 1.3MP camera, increase in touchpad surface area and a larger 12V power brick, which allows for more rapid charging cycles. Other note worthy features include a RAM access panel, which presumably has been put in place to make the Eee PC 900 DIY upgrade friendly; Intel goodness inside that is probably not Atom flavored, and finally, a supposed release date of mid-April, which doesn't fit with whisperings we've previously heard all that well. Hit up the link for a slew of unboxing shots to make you all white and plasticy. [XEPC via Liliputing]

