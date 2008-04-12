'Easy Beautiful Butt Cushion' Tightens Up Your Can All Nice-Like

Got a fat arse? Sorry to hear it. If jogging and salads aren't for you, here's a "Easy Beautiful Butt Cushion" from Japan, one that promises to slim down that behind of yours without any of that pesky effort. Does it vibrate? Force you to sit in some uncomfortable position? Is it stuffed full of magic beans? And I have no clue what that hole in the middle is for, but as it's designed for people who take laziness to the next level, I don't really want to think about it. [Product Page via CrunchGear via Tokyo Mango]