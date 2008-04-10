Dyson 2008 Award Winner Rake n Take: For Picking Up Leaves or Dirty Laundry

You'd expect first place in the 2008 Dyson awards to go something totally insane, like a vacuum that cleans your carpet and your colon simultaneously. But it actually went to this deceptively simple gadget designed by Ryan Jansen, the Rake n Take, which takes a lot of the suck out of raking leaves. Pulling up on the handle clamps whatever you're raking, so you you don't have to stoop and scoop. It would also be great for clearing your disgusting roommate's biohazardous socks out of your living room. Check it out in action after the jump.