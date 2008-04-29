DXG-569V HD: Super Cheap HD Camcorder Gets New Sanyo-Style Look

You probably remember DXG's insanely cheap DXG-566V HD camcorder, the US$150 answer to Sanyo's Xacti line. Well, DXG maybe didn't think the 566 was enough of a copycat: The company has totally revamped the 720p/30fps camcorder with a "sexy vertical design" to look a lot more like the Xacti. The low price is retained: the all-new DXG-569V HD only costs US$170, while Xactis still cost anywhere from US$260 up to US$700. The DXG also only comes in silver or black, a small price to pay... literally. Specs and availability after the jump.

DXG ANNOUNCES LOW COST STYLISH HD CAMCORDER

DXG-569V HD 5 Megapixel Ultra-Slim Digital Camcorder Features Sexy Vertical Design in Black & Silver

Available Now at Radio Shack & Other Stores

City of Industry, CA, April 28, 2008 - DXG USA (www.dxgusa.com), one of the fastest growing digital camera manufacturers, announced today the new low priced DXG-569V HD High-Definition camcorder with a sexy vertical design for an ultra-slim form factor that consumers prefer. Available immediately at Radio Shack and other stores for $169 in glossy black and silver, the DXG-569V HD camcorder records real HD video up to 1280 x 720 at 30 fps for videos that are crystal-clear, crisp and colorful.

The DXG-569V HD is a high-definition video camcorder that is well within your reach, letting you capture and record it all — in high-definition video. Sporting a 5 Megapixel CMOS sensor for still image resolution up to 8 Megapixels; a light-weight slim design; large rotational 3" TFT screen; and other advanced camera features, the DXG-569V is the perfect size to bring everywhere to capture real life — from birthdays to baseball games, school performances, vacations and picnics.

In addition, the DXG-569V HD also features a digital voice recorder, so you can record and make notes anywhere you go. And the camcorder also can be used as a mass storage device by connecting it to a PC to easily copy and back-up documents, music files, pictures, and videos from a computer to the camcorder's SD Card.

View High-Quality Videos on Your HDTV

Home videos can be shared with friends and family by connecting the DXG-569V HD to a TV. Since the camcorder lets you view videos in 4:3 or 16:9 (panoramic) aspect ratios, it's perfect for your plasma or HDTV. You can also connect the DXG-569V HD to your PC and upload videos online to video sites, like YouTube and others, to share your videos with friends, family — and the world.

The DXG-569V HD comes complete with the ArcSoft Total Media Extreme software that lets you create, edit and watch videos. The software (normally a $99 retail value) features two unique applications:

· TotalMedia Theatre: a high-quality video playback application that enhances your movie-watching experience with cool features and options right from your PC.

· TotalMedia Studio: a fun and easy-to-use program that lets you make amazing and customised movies. You just need to follow a few simple steps, and in no time, you'll be able to burn and share your homemade videos.

DXG-569V HD Features:

* Digital Camcorder

o Records full-motion video in High-Definition

+ HD Resolution: 1280 x 720 at 30fps

o Records video in H.264, MOV file format

o 2X Digital Zoom

o 3-inch TFT Screen

o Displays video on TV with A/V Out port

# Digital Still Camera

* 5 Megapixel CMOS sensor

* Captures still images in JPEG format up to 8MP image resolution

* Built-in LED Flash

* Self-timer

* White-Balance Adjustment

* Digital Voice Recorder

o Records voice notations and reminders

* Mass Storage Device

o Comes with 32MB onboard memory

o SD Card slot, supports High-Capacity SD Cards

o Connects to your PC to store and transfer data files

o USB2.0 interface for fast transfer of files

The DXG-569V HD is available immediately in two colors: silver and black, with a retail price of $169.99 from RadioShack and other leading retailers. For more information, see www.dxgusa.com .

