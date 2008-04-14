Dusty Wii Syndrome Returns With Launch of Mario Kart

They say smoking and squalor can kill a human, but that's turning out to be equally true for the Nintendo Wii. The hardware's disc-reading laser seems incapable of cutting through the grit, grime and second-hand smoke that accumulates on its lens' glassy veneer. The issue first appeared with Super Smash Bros. Brawl double-layer DVD, and now reports about the launch of Mario Kart Wii this month in Japan show that game is no different. Nintendo will clean your Wii for free, but that will mean a week or so without it. [GameFront via GoNintendo]