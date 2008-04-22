Dubai Taking More Cues From Failed Movies By Sinking Money Into Floating Islands in the Shape of Letters

Just when we thought Dubai couldn't make more absurd architectural decisions, they go and commission a Dutch dude to make floating islands in the shape of Arabic letters that spell out a part of a poem. This floater of an idea has been tried before, albeit on a smaller scale with cruise ship terminals, mosques and a beach. What's the point of this other than to push the insanity envelope even further? The ability to rise up or down depending on how sea levels are going in the next few decades (they're going up). [NPR]