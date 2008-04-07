Does Apple Have the Balls to Sue Its Korean Namesake?

Poor the Apple. No sooner has the Cupertino conquistador de computadoras taken steps to protect its trademark against GreeNYC than another eponymous company pops up. This one's in Korea and it sells toilets and bidets which do all those flash things so beloved of Asian poopers. Did I really just write that? Oh dear, yes I did. Anyway, I'm looking forward to Jobs' riposte. Will he bring out something for the bathroom that includes shower function, heat seat, self cleaning and user memory? If I were him, I'd just send in the lawyers. [AppleZen via i4u]