Do Red Microwaves Cook Faster?

I can think of a few different reasons people might want a red microwave in their kitchen. They may be Ferrarri fanatics, for example, and are irrationally passionate about the colour red.

Or perhaps they are butchers, who slaughter their meat in the kitchen, and want to disguise the drops of blood that splatter across their microwave oven.

Who knows? But if you are either of these things, then Sharp has released a microwave for you. It costs just $252 and has 1100W of power to go with its large 32cm tray.

If you're not into the colour red, maybe this isn't for you.

