How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Do Red Microwaves Cook Faster?

R-330NR resized.jpg

I can think of a few different reasons people might want a red microwave in their kitchen. They may be Ferrarri fanatics, for example, and are irrationally passionate about the colour red.

Or perhaps they are butchers, who slaughter their meat in the kitchen, and want to disguise the drops of blood that splatter across their microwave oven.

Who knows? But if you are either of these things, then Sharp has released a microwave for you. It costs just $252 and has 1100W of power to go with its large 32cm tray.

If you're not into the colour red, maybe this isn't for you.

[Sharp]

Indulge your passion for food with Sharp’s new RED microwave!
 
Sharp Corporation has released its latest touch control microwave oven, the Sharp R330NR with a host of features and sporting an eye-catching red fascia – the ideal colour for those with a passion for chic design trends!
 
The combination of the contemporary red exterior, sleek design and easy to use pictorial key sheet for instant selection of cooking options, makes the R330NR microwave a must-have cooking companion in the modern kitchen.
 
Whether in cooking, reheating or defrosting mode, the R330NR offers both speed and efficiency delivering a powerful 1100 W of output power along with a choice of five microwave power levels. The generous 320mm wide glass turntable comfortably accommodates a range of portion options, from light snacks through to family meals.
 
Simple to operate and boasting a host of user friendly options, the R330NR can transform a basic cook into a kitchen whiz thanks to features like the 4-digit LCD display, inbuilt demonstration mode, instant cook and easy defrost functions,  more/less setting and push-open door. Safety features include child lock, alarm function and timer/clock.
 
The R330NR microwave oven is available from all leading electrical retailers for $252.00
 
For product information and full specifications, visit www.sharp.net.au or call 1300 13 55 30.

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles