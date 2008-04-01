Do Red Microwaves Cook Faster?

Or perhaps they are butchers, who slaughter their meat in the kitchen, and want to disguise the drops of blood that splatter across their microwave oven.
Who knows? But if you are either of these things, then Sharp has released a microwave for you. It costs just $252 and has 1100W of power to go with its large 32cm tray.
If you're not into the colour red, maybe this isn't for you.
Sharp Corporation has released its latest touch control microwave oven, the Sharp R330NR with a host of features and sporting an eye-catching red fascia – the ideal colour for those with a passion for chic design trends!
The combination of the contemporary red exterior, sleek design and easy to use pictorial key sheet for instant selection of cooking options, makes the R330NR microwave a must-have cooking companion in the modern kitchen.
Whether in cooking, reheating or defrosting mode, the R330NR offers both speed and efficiency delivering a powerful 1100 W of output power along with a choice of five microwave power levels. The generous 320mm wide glass turntable comfortably accommodates a range of portion options, from light snacks through to family meals.
Simple to operate and boasting a host of user friendly options, the R330NR can transform a basic cook into a kitchen whiz thanks to features like the 4-digit LCD display, inbuilt demonstration mode, instant cook and easy defrost functions, more/less setting and push-open door. Safety features include child lock, alarm function and timer/clock.
The R330NR microwave oven is available from all leading electrical retailers for $252.00
For product information and full specifications, visit www.sharp.net.au or call 1300 13 55 30.