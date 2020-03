Using a car's AC vents to hold mobile phones is an old idea. Using a car's AC vent to hold an iPhone so you can watch movies/Cover Flow your way through your music is a new idea. DLO's VentMount seems like an incredibly practical way to keep your iPhone/iPod Touch within short reach, especially in cars (like ours) that don't have a convenient cupholder location to shove it into. It's not mindblowing, but it's US$24.99 we'd gladly spend for usability's sake. [DLO]