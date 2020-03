Why fork over more money to Nintendo for a second Mario Kart Wii Wheel when you can just make one yourself? Sound difficult? It's not, as long as you know how to tape a controller to a sauce pot lid. For some reason we didn't spot a similar prototype among Nintendo's 30 original designs. Which just goes to show you, multitudes of white plastic don't always make something better. (But it sure helps to put a price tag on the thing.) [mod via kotaku]