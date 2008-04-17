How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

DIY Scientific Calculator Watch: Wrist Candy For Mega Nerds

If you thought the original calculator watch was nerdy, get a load of this DIY gem from designer David Jones. According to his website, the "uWatch" is the "world's most powerful programmable RPN/Algebraic scientific calculator watch." Unfortunately, the project site is still under construction, so a step-by-step tutorial has yet to be developed. However, there are a bunch of photos that should give you geniuses a basic idea on how to build one yourself. In the meantime, I'm going to up the ante and attach a watchband to my old TI-86. [uWatch via EMSL via MAKE]

uwatch-3uwatch-2uwatch-4

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles