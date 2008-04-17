DIY Scientific Calculator Watch: Wrist Candy For Mega Nerds

If you thought the original calculator watch was nerdy, get a load of this DIY gem from designer David Jones. According to his website, the "uWatch" is the "world's most powerful programmable RPN/Algebraic scientific calculator watch." Unfortunately, the project site is still under construction, so a step-by-step tutorial has yet to be developed. However, there are a bunch of photos that should give you geniuses a basic idea on how to build one yourself. In the meantime, I'm going to up the ante and attach a watchband to my old TI-86. [uWatch via EMSL via MAKE]