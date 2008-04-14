DIY Project: Motorbike to Electric Motorbike

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

There's a new Instructables page up that shows you how to mod your regular motorbike into an eco-warrior electric cycle. You'll be able to hit a top speed of 112kph after shelling out US$3000 to complete the project. Thankfully, you'll probably make the money back in saved fuel in approximately a days use. The machine pictured above is a mid-mod bike. Sure, the 72v motor is held in place by rope, but it isn't properly finished yet, so give the modder a break. If you have the time, spare cash, a bike that's looking at you with contempt and the technical know how, give it a shot and then send us a video of the finished article. Hit the link if you're tough enough. [Instructables via Hack n Mod]

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

