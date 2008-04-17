DIY Moped Runs on Air

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This Puch moped only has a range of about 15 kms and with a top speed of only 29 kph, it isn't going to break any land speed records, but there is definitely something special about it: it runs on air. Jim Stansfield, an aeronautics graduate outfitted his Puch with a pair of carbon-fibre air cylinders, two rotary air engines and the rest, as they say, is history.

The air powered Puch is a very interesting concept and while the seven-mile range might not sound like much, it is plenty for getting around city centres. Add to that the convenience that it takes only a couple of seconds to refill the air from a larger cylinder and you have something that could just work.

The only drawback to this system as I see it is that it is running on clean air; of the sort that is generally found in diving cylinders. If you have your own bottles, that is going to cost you $8 or $10 per big bottle and could push the running cost up a little over an electric bike. On the other hand, there is no need to run the system on dive-grade air. If you are not going to use the cylinders for breathing then there is no reason why you couldn't fill it yourself with standard compressor air. [Motorcycle News via Ecogeek via DVICE]

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Sherlock Almost Lost Martin Freeman His Role As Bilbo In The Hobbit

One of Martin Freeman’s most iconic roles is as Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit. Say what you will about that trilogy, but the casting is perfect. No one else could have played that Bilbo the way Freeman did. Unfortunately, he was almost certain he was going to have to pass on the part.

