DIY Alphanumeric Password Generator. Verdict: Pretty 4UC387G Useful

How secure are your passwords? Probably not very. The guys over at Popsci have a neat partial solution to that problem: a DIY alphanumeric random password generator. Made with an Olimex AVR development board and some custom software, the gizmo produces 16-character passcodes on its LCD at the press of a button. No dictionary words, no girlfriends' names. Just nice, secure random letters and special characters. All it takes is $43 worth of stuff, and some soldering. The only problem: in the published version, passcode saving isn't enabled, so you'll have to write those secure beasties down somewhere. If you make one, give it a post-1988 case won't you? [PopSci]