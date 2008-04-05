DIY Alphanumeric Password Generator. Verdict: Pretty 4UC387G Useful

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

How secure are your passwords? Probably not very. The guys over at Popsci have a neat partial solution to that problem: a DIY alphanumeric random password generator. Made with an Olimex AVR development board and some custom software, the gizmo produces 16-character passcodes on its LCD at the press of a button. No dictionary words, no girlfriends' names. Just nice, secure random letters and special characters. All it takes is $43 worth of stuff, and some soldering. The only problem: in the published version, passcode saving isn't enabled, so you'll have to write those secure beasties down somewhere. If you make one, give it a post-1988 case won't you? [PopSci]

