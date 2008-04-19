How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Dixie Chopper Excalibur 3874: Smoke Your Neighbour in a Lawnmower Drag Race

With words like "Chopper" and "Excalibur" in the title, you know that this lawnmower can haul some arse and cut some grass. In fact, the manufacturer is touting it as the world's fastest lawnmower with a top speed of 24 kph on 38 hp. It may not seem all that fast, but you could tear up your yard and be inside getting loaded before your neighbour even starts his engine.

In fact, the product site claims that you can obliterate a 9.2 acre plot of land in about an hour—which is just enough time to work your way through a Slayer album using the 12-volt iPod / Mobile Phone compatible adaptor. After all, that is the only way to cut grass with a beast like the Excalibur 3874. Pedal to the floor with metal music blazing and a middle finger extended in the direction of your neighbours. Unfortunately, you won't be enjoying that unbridled masculine lawncare moment unless you can come up with the US$11,332 it takes to buy it. [Dixie Chopper via DVICE]

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

