Disco Bath Means There's a Party In My Tub and You're All Invited

The Underwater Disco Light Show is a small waterproof contraption that you chuck in the tub for a full-on psychedelic bath-time experience—although, if you want really full-on, it might help to get the hallucinogens in before you strip off your clothes and your dignity and jump in. Turn it on, and LED lights in four colours whoosh around, and there's a little button to change the pattern, as well as a weight underneath so that it doesn't upend itself. Thomas and Guy-Man of Daft Punk should put these US$15 gizmos on their Christmas wish-lists now. [Firebox]