Dinghy + Hang Glider + Giant Engine = Hilarious Obituary

Boats are pretty sweet, as are planes. But when you combine the two? You get a flying boat, my friends, and that just takes shit to the next level. Doi Malingri realised this basic fact, which is why he decided to stick a hang glider and a big engine on the back of a dinghy, creating one of the sweetest and most dangerous-looking ways to travel around. Sure, it costs a ridiculous US$32,300 for something that looks like you could cobble it together in your garage in a weekend for a few hundred, but who has time for garage projects when you could be flying over the waves?

