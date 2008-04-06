Digital Office Assistant Keeps You in Order, Won't Bare Cleavage

This Digital Office Assistant, a concept by Michael Kritzer, actually looks rather useful, and is designed with open plan offices in mind. The device sits on four wheels, houses a collapsible workspace, seating area, notebook slot, auxiliary power outlets, in-built external HDD and general storage compartments.

With a retractable wand, the Digital Office Assistant can be pulled around to your heart's content, following you to meetings, lunches and bathroom appointments. It probably won't be as handy as conventional assistants in the latter meetings, but at least your lappie will be safe and accessible. What more could you ask for? [Michael Kritzer via BornRich]