Digital Office Assistant Keeps You in Order, Won't Bare Cleavage

This Digital Office Assistant, a concept by Michael Kritzer, actually looks rather useful, and is designed with open plan offices in mind. The device sits on four wheels, houses a collapsible workspace, seating area, notebook slot, auxiliary power outlets, in-built external HDD and general storage compartments.

With a retractable wand, the Digital Office Assistant can be pulled around to your heart's content, following you to meetings, lunches and bathroom appointments. It probably won't be as handy as conventional assistants in the latter meetings, but at least your lappie will be safe and accessible. What more could you ask for? [Michael Kritzer via BornRich]

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

