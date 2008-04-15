Dewitt's Incognito 2008, a Monstrously Steampunk Watch

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Monstrous is the first word that comes to mind when gazing upon the Dewitt Incognito 2008, a design that is the lovechild of a collaboration between DeWitt and French architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte. At first glance, the Incognito looks to be a little fat and perhaps clumsy; on closer inspection, however, you can see what a truly amazing timepiece this is. Technical aspects of the Incognito are most impressive. It features a flying tourbillon, which is used to counteract the force of gravity and keep the watch accurate. There are also five barrels and it has a power reserve that ought to keep you covered for up to three weeks.

The watch is overblown in absolutely every way imaginable, with a definite steampunk vibe; all part of the appeal. The riveted case makes for quite a long watch, which would probably be more of a timekeeping gauntlet than a wristwatch, not that I am complaining; this thing has presence.

As you can imagine, all of this heavy metal, leather and fine clockwork costs a pretty penny; Jimmy Tan of Prince Jewellery and Watch Company in Hong Kong snapped up the Incognito '08 for a lazy 400,000 Euro or $682,070. [DeWitt via Timezone via Watchismo Times]

