Dewitt's Incognito 2008, a Monstrously Steampunk Watch

Monstrous is the first word that comes to mind when gazing upon the Dewitt Incognito 2008, a design that is the lovechild of a collaboration between DeWitt and French architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte. At first glance, the Incognito looks to be a little fat and perhaps clumsy; on closer inspection, however, you can see what a truly amazing timepiece this is. Technical aspects of the Incognito are most impressive. It features a flying tourbillon, which is used to counteract the force of gravity and keep the watch accurate. There are also five barrels and it has a power reserve that ought to keep you covered for up to three weeks.

The watch is overblown in absolutely every way imaginable, with a definite steampunk vibe; all part of the appeal. The riveted case makes for quite a long watch, which would probably be more of a timekeeping gauntlet than a wristwatch, not that I am complaining; this thing has presence.

As you can imagine, all of this heavy metal, leather and fine clockwork costs a pretty penny; Jimmy Tan of Prince Jewellery and Watch Company in Hong Kong snapped up the Incognito '08 for a lazy 400,000 Euro or $682,070. [DeWitt via Timezone via Watchismo Times]