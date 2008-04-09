Design LG's Touchscreen Phone UI Theme, Win US$14,000

LG's in the midst of revamping their touchscreen UI, possibly because their previous touchscreen phones weren't all that great, but possibly because...ok that's probably the reason. Not only is the Korean company looking internally at their own designers to fix the problem, but they've offered a 14 million Korean Won prize (US$14,364) to the community for someone to come up with a UI theme that's good enough for engineers to work with. The submission above, although quite nice looking, is a bit too cluttered to be useful in our opinion. What would you say to your grandma that's trying to make a call? "It's right there, next to the steampunk valve and the gear icon?" [LG via Unwired View via Crunchgear]