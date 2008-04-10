Dell Tries to Mend Fences With a Laptop Full of Pubes

Yes I know it is juvenile, but if Dell sent you a replacement laptop full of pubes wouldn't you be pissed? According to one Consumerist reader, that is just what happened after a Dell technician helped him fry an old laptop after instructing him to use it as a test unit for a malfunctioning adaptor. GOOD: Dell offered to replace the laptop free of charge. BAD: The laptop was full of human pubic hair. If this is true, is it some sort of tech support equivalent of spitting in your food? If you can stand to look, the actual picture is available after the break.

For the full story, hit the following link. [Consumerist]