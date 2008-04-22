I got this picture from our Tips mailbox just after reading Wired's article on Fanboys, Ernie Cline's odyssey of a group of diehard Star Wars fans who break into Skywalker Ranch to steal a copy of Episode I before opening day. Reader Rye Clifton explained what it is, much to Addy's disbelief:
Death Star Wedding Cake Wins Fanboy of the Year Award, Sets Grounds for Divorce
